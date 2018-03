BRIEF-BlueLinx Holdings Says Co's Unit Entered Into An Agreement With Panther Merger Sub

March 12 (Reuters) - BlueLinx Holdings Inc:

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC SAYS CO’S UNIT ON MARCH 9 ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH PANTHER MERGER SUB, INC - SEC FILING

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $413 MILLION ON A DEBT-FREE, CASH-FREE BASIS ‍​

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS - OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO BANK, BANK OF AMERICA, HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS TO FUND DEAL

* BLUELINX - PURCHASE PRICE WILL CONSIST OF ABOUT $345 MILLION IN CASH FOR PAYMENTS TO THE EQUITY HOLDERS OF CEDAR CREEK AND OTHER CLOSING PAYMENTS

* BLUELINX - PURCHASE PRICE WILL ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $68 MILLION AS THE AGREED VALUE OF CAPITAL LEASES

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS - PANTHER MERGER SUB IS A UNIT OF CO’S UNIT BLUELINX CORP, CEDAR CREEK HOLDINGS, CHARLESBANK EQUITY FUND VII

* BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC - CEDAR CREEK WILL SURVIVE THE MERGER AS AN INDIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY Source text : (bit.ly/2Doq4wE) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)