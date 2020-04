BRIEF-BlueLinx Holdings Sees Q1 2020 Sales Up About 9%

April 7 (Reuters) - BlueLinx Holdings Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PERCENT

* PAUSED ALL HIRING, FURLOUGHED ABOUT 15% OF CORPORATE WORKFORCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* REDUCED OR ELIMINATED EXECUTIVE AND KEY MANAGEMENT BASE SALARIES FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS

* COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SUBSTANTIAL HEADCOUNT AND VARIABLE OPERATING EXPENSE REDUCTIONS CORRELATING TO LOCAL MARKET DEMAND DECLINES

* EXCESS AVAILABILITY, INCLUDING CASH ON HAND, AT QUARTER END IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $95 - $100 MILLION