April 1 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES THE ACHIEVEMENT OF KEY PORTFOLIO MILESTONES

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - IND APPLICATION FOR BLU-263 IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS SUBMITTED TO FDA

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - NDA SUBMITTED TO FDA FOR PRALSETINIB FOR RET FUSION-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - TOP-LINE ARROW TRIAL DATA FOR PRALSETINIB SHOW 60% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: