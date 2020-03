BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Announces Part 1 Results From Pioneer Trial Showing Broad Activity Of Avapritinib

March 16 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES PART 1 RESULTS FROM PIONEER TRIAL SHOWING BROAD ACTIVITY OF AVAPRITINIB ACROSS MEASURES OF MAST CELL BURDEN, CLINICAL OUTCOMES AND QUALITY OF LIFE IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - AVAPRITINIB WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO PATIENTS DISCONTINUING TREATMENT DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - AVAPRITINIB SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - PLANS TO INITIATE PATIENT SCREENING FOR REGISTRATION-ENABLING PART 2 OF PIONEER TRIAL IN JUNE 2020

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - ANTICIPATES COMPLETING ENROLLMENT IN PART 2 OF PIONEER TRIAL BY END OF 2020