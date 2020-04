BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Voyager Trial Of Avapritinib

April 28 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 VOYAGER TRIAL OF AVAPRITINIB VERSUS REGORAFENIB IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMOR

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - VOYAGER DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - PLAN TO CONTINUE TO PRIORITIZE PORTFOLIO OPPORTUNITIES IN SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS AND RET-ALTERED CANCERS

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - CONTINUE TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH BALANCE TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2022

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - VOYAGER TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF AN IMPROVEMENT IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) FOR AVAPRITINIB VERSUS REGORAFENIB

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - TOP-LINE SAFETY DATA FOR AVAPRITINIB WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - PLANS TO CONTINUE TO COMMERCIALIZE AYVAKIT IN U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH UNRESECTABLE/METASTATIC GIST HARBORING A PDGFRA EXON 18 MUTATION

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - PLANS TO DISCONTINUE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF AVAPRITINIB IN GIST BEYOND PDGFRA EXON 18 MUTANT GIST