Dec 20 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - ON DEC 17, ENTERED 7TH AMENDMENT TO COLLABORATION & LICENSE AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED, WITH ROCHE

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - UNDER AMENDMENT, CO & ROCHE AGREED TO MODIFY SOME TIME PERIODS RELATED TO ROCHE'S OPTION RIGHTS FOR A COLLABORATION PROGRAM