BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Highlights Durable Clinical Activity And Well-Tolerated Safety Profile Of Pralsetinib Across Broad Range Of Ret Fusion-Positive Tumors

May 29 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES DATA PRESENTATIONS AT ASCO20 HIGHLIGHTING DEEP, DURABLE CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND WELL-TOLERATED SAFETY PROFILE OF PRALSETINIB ACROSS BROAD RANGE OF RET FUSION-POSITIVE TUMORS

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - REGISTRATIONAL DATA IN RET FUSION-POSITIVE NSCLC SHOW 61% ORR IN PATIENTS PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH PLATINUM-BASED CHEMOTHERAPY

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES - 12% COMPLETE RESPONSE RATE IN PATIENTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE RET FUSION-POSITIVE NSCLC

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - NDA ACCEPTED BY FDA AND MAA VALIDATED BY EMA FOR PRALSETINIB IN RET FUSION-POSITIVE NSCLC