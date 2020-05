May 15 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA FOR AVAPRITINIB NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF FOURTH-LINE GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMOR

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - CRL STATES THAT FDA CANNOT APPROVE APPLICATION.

* BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP - CONTINUES TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF AVAPRITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)