BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines to evaluate advance disease discovery program opportunities

July 27 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp

* Blueprint Medicines to evaluate opportunities to advance rare disease discovery program in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva following discontinuation of collaboration with Alexion

* Says received written notice from Alexion of its decision to discontinue collaboration

* Says believe existing cash, cash equivalents, excluding some items, to be sufficient to fund expenditure requirements into 2H 2019