June 22 (Reuters) - Bluerock Diamonds PLC:

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC - FINAL RESULTS AND NOTICE OF AGM

* FY REVENUE UP 190% TO £4.1 MILLION (2018: £1.4 MILLION)

* ESTIMATE IS THAT COVID-19 HAS DIRECTLY HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CASH POSITION OF CO