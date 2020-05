May 11 (Reuters) - Bluerock Diamonds PLC:

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC - BOTH MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT KAREEVLEI DIAMOND MINE HAVE RECOMMENCED AS OF THIS MORNING

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDS- EXPECTS TO BE OPERATING AT CAPACITY BY END OF MAY 2020, HOWEVER, ITS EXPANSION PLANS REMAIN ON HOLD