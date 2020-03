BRIEF-Bluerock Diamonds Says Removed Products From March Diamond Tender Due To Absence Of International Bidders

March 24 (Reuters) - Bluerock Diamonds PLC:

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC - DUE TO AN ABSENCE OF INTERNATIONAL BIDDERS, COMPANY REMOVED ITS PRODUCTS FROM MARCH 2020 DIAMOND TENDER

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC - WILL REVIEW IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF ITS FORWARD GUIDANCE

* BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC - CLOSURE OF COMPANY'S KAREEVLEI MINE DURING THIS PERIOD.