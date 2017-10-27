FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bluerock Residential acquires 300-unit multifamily community
October 27, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Bluerock Residential acquires 300-unit multifamily community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT acquires class A, 300-unit Springs at Greystone property in Birmingham, Al

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT - acquired property for total purchase price of about $36.25 million, or approximately $121,000 per residential unit​

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT-purchased property with equity investment of $17.4 million, using $21.2 million of REIT’s line of credit to finance remainder​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

