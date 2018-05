May 8 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc :

* BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.65 TO $0.70

* QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)