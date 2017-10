Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces agreement to internalize management

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - board is undertaking a review of company’s dividend policy for company’s class A common stock

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - expects to experience savings of about $3.8 million over first 12 months based on annualized run rate for Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: