Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT - BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OVER A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR