BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT says co entered into an assignment of purchase and sale agreement with Bluerock Real Estate

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - on Sept 15 co entered into an assignment of purchase and sale agreement with Bluerock Real Estate - SEC filing

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - pursuant to deal BRRE assigned to units a purchase, sale deal to buy portfolio of 2 properties

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - purchase price for Arium Orlando Portfolio is $183.5 million, subject to customary adjustments and prorations

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - company expects to invest approximately $66.7 million of equity in Arium Orlando Portfolio