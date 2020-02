BRIEF-Bluescope Steel Posts HY Underlying NPAT $199.6 Mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel Ltd:

* H1 REPORTED NPAT $185.8 MILLION VERSUS $624.3 MILLION

* HY SALES REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $5,861.0 MILLION VERSUS $6,398.1 MILLION

* INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND 6.0 CPS

* FOR 2H FY2020 COMPANY EXPECTS SIMILAR UNDERLYING EBIT TO 1H FY2020

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS CREATED UNCERTAINTY FOR ITS ASIAN BUSINESSES AND ASIAN STEEL SPREADS IN NEAR TERM

* GROUP’S CHINA BUSINESSES ARE ALL NOW OPERATIONAL, WITH EXCEPTION OF OUR HUBEI SALES OFFICE

* MOST EMPLOYEES NOW RETURNED TO WORK SAFELY & NO CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED WITHIN BLUESCOPE CHINA

* BLUESCOPE STEEL - OUTSIDE OF CHINA, AWARE OF SOME IMPACTS TO SUPPLY CHAINS WHICH, TO DATE, HAVE BEEN MITIGATED

* FEBRUARY AND MARCH BUSINESS PERFORMANCE WILL BE HEAVILY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* BLUESCOPE STEEL ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF ON-MARKET BUY-BACK, TO BUY UP TO $100 MILLION DURING 2H FY2020