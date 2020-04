BRIEF-BlueScope Steel Says Cancelled On-Market Share Buy-Back Program

April 7 (Reuters) - BlueScope Steel Ltd:

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 NET DEBT WAS $47 MILLION

* EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $200 MILLION DURING 2H FY2020, REFLECTING A REDUCTION OF $40 MILLION VERSUS FEB 2020 GUIDANCE

* CANCELLED ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA & INDIA TEMPORARILY CLOSED AS OF 25 MARCH, NZ STEEL OPERATIONS SHUTDOWN FOR FOUR WEEKS

* H2 FY2020 PROJECT SPEND IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT US$90-100 MILLION

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY WAS $2.5 BILLION

* UNLIKELY TO INITIATE FURTHER BUY-BACKS UNTIL THERE IS IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS CONDITIONS ACROSS KEY MARKETS

* FY2021 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $200 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATIONAL SPEND IS BEING PAUSED

* RESCHEDULED NORTH STAR EXPANSION PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION & INSTALLATION PROGRAMS RESCHEDULED FOR NEXT 6 MNTHS

* PRE-EMPTIVE STEPS TO BOLSTER FINANCIAL STRENGTH DUE TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY SPREAD OF COVID-19