March 20 (Reuters) - Bluestar Adisseo Co:

* SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 29 PERCENT AT 1.32 BILLION YUAN ($208.55 million)

* SAYS ITS UNIT DRAKKAR GROUP S.A. AND SEVENTURE PARTNERS PLAN TO SET UP INVESTMENT FUND WORTH 24 MILLION EUROS ($29.53 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GKGN0m; here 18-03-21/600299_2017_nzy.pdf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8126 euros) ($1 = 6.3293 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)