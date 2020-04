BRIEF-Bluglass Says Non-Executive Board Take 50% Of Director Fees As Shares To End Fy2020

April 8 (Reuters) - BluGlass Ltd:

* BLUGLASS LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD TAKE 50% OF DIRECTOR FEES AS SHARES (SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL) TO END FY2020

* BLUGLASS LTD - SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM TAKE 50% OF SALARY AS SHARES, FOR FY20

* BLUGLASS LTD - ALL OTHER STAFF TO TAKE 25% OF SALARY AS SHARES

* BLUGLASS LTD - BOARD AND KEY EXECUTIVES HAVE COMMITTED TO TAKE UP THEIR FULL ENTITLEMENT UNDER RIGHTS ISSUE

* BLUGLASS LTD - UPDATES ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON CO'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS