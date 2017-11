Nov 30 (Reuters) - Blumetric Environmental Inc:

* BLUMETRIC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CEO

* SAYS DAN SCROGGINS APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

* - ‍ APPOINTMENT OF DAN SCROGGINS IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UPON CLOSE OF ROGER WOELLER‘S TERM AS CEO ON NOVEMBER 30​

* - ROGER WOELLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY