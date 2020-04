BRIEF-B&M European To Temporarily Close 49 UK Stores, Furlough Some Staff

April 1 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail SA:

* B&M EUROPEAN - COVID-19 UPDATE

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - ALL OUR HERON FOODS STORES CONTINUE TO TRADE

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE 49 B&M UK STORES IN LIGHT OF CURRENT TRADING CONDITIONS AFFECTING THOSE LOCATIONS

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - TEMPORARILY CLOSED STORES REPRESENT 3% AND 2% OF FY20 REVENUE AND STORE CONTRIBUTION EBITDA RESPECTIVELY

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - OUR 101 STORES IN FRANCE UNDER BABOU AND B&M FASCIAS ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - COLLEAGUES AT AFFECTED STORES IN UK HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED UNDER GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL - TO REVIEW TRADING PATTERNS ON ON-GOING BASIS, INTEND TO RE-OPEN THOSE STORES AS SOON AS NORMAL SHOPPING PATTERNS RESUME

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA - IS NOW PAYING 10% ENHANCEMENT TO PAY RATES TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL WORKLOAD THAT GUIDELINES IMPOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: