BRIEF-BMCE Bank Net Banking Income At Sept. 30 Up At 9.8 Billion Moroccan Dirhams

Dec 12 (Reuters) - BANQUE MAROCAINE DU COMMERCE EXTERIEUR SA :

* AT SEPT 30 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF ALMOST MAD 1.6 BILLION, UP 1.4 PERCENT

* CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME AT SEPT 30 MAD 9.8 BILLION VERSUS MAD 9.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AT SEPT 30, CONSOLIDATED COST OF RISK AT MAD 1.18 BILLION VERSUS MAD 1.43 BILLION ON SEPT 30, 2016‍​

* GROSS OPERATING INCOME AT SEPT 30 MAD 4.12 BILLION VERSUS MAD 4.14 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2C1MWlT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)