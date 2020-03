March 24 (Reuters) - Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SHMSF SA:

* BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO CHANGE INITIALLY SCHEDULED DATE FOR GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, DESPITE CURRENT STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SPAIN

* BOARD BELIEVES THE BEST WAY TO ENSURE SHAREHOLDERS ARE ABLE TO FULLY EXERCISE THEIR RIGHTS WITHOUT ENDANGERING THEIR HEALTH IS THROUGH REMOTE ATTENDANCE OF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING Source text: bit.ly/3agmcz1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)