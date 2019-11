BRIEF-BME Says To Sign A Break-Up Fee With Six Group AG

Nov 18 (Reuters) - BME:

* SAYS THAT PRICE OFFERED BY SIX GROUP MAY REASONABLY REFLECT THE CURRENT VALUE OF BME

* SAYS IT WILL KEEP THE CURRENT BRANDS OF BME AND BME’S CURRENT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* SAYS IT WILL KEEP HEADQUARTERS, OFFICE LOCATIONS AND ITS STRATEGY IN SPAIN FOR AT LEAST DURING A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD OF 4 YEARS

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SIGN A BREAK-UP FEE AGREEMENT OF 0.50% OF THE CASH OF THE TRANSACTION, PAID IF A COMPETING OFFER IS APPROVED