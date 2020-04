April 30 (Reuters) - BMG Resources Ltd:

* DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CASH FEES

* HAD POSITIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CHILEAN JV PARTNER TO EXTEND FIRST 20% EARN-IN MILESTONE BEYOND 20 MAY

* MOVED TO MINIMISE ALL EXPENDITURE TO CHILEAN JV AMID COVID-19

* CHILEAN JOINT VENTURE IS UNDER REVIEW