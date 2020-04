April 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal:

* BMO BANK OF MONTREAL ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT CARD RATES FOR CONSUMERS AND SMALL BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* WILL TEMPORARILY PROVIDE EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE ON CREDIT CARDS OF 10.99% FOR PERSONAL AND SMALL BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

* FOR CUSTOMERS APPLYING FOR DEFERRALS ON OR AFTER APRIL 13, EFFECTIVE RATE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THAT TIME