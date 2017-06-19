FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍‍BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close​
June 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM

BRIEF-‍‍BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close​

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management ‍

* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP​

* ‍Fund has secured eur 60m in commitments from a range of institutional, wholesale and high net worth individual clients from Germany, UK and Canada​

* ‍Further closings are anticipated over remainder of 2017 with a final close likely to occur in early 2018​

* ‍Fund has a capacity of eur 300m. Fund targets a return of a net 20 pct IRR

* Castle Mount LP is a multi-manager co-investment fund, investing in European lower mid-market buyouts with a focus on prime managers

* BMO PE defines lower mid-market companies as those with enterprise values up to €500m.

* The Fund has a number of live deals under consideration for deployment of assets.

