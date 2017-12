Dec 13 (Reuters) - BMTC Group Inc:

* BMTC GROUP INC - ‍CORPORATION‘S FINANCIAL YEAR-END WILL CHANGE FROM DECEMBER 31 TO JANUARY 31​

* BMTC GROUP INC - ‍CHANGE OF YEAR-END IS EFFECTIVE AS OF PRESENT FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)