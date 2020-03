March 18 (Reuters) - BMTC Group Inc:

* BMTC GROUP INC TEMPORARILY CLOSES ITS SALES NETWORK

* BMTC GROUP - TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSING SALES NETWORK IN QUEBEC CITY AREA AND BRAULT & MARTINEAU AND ECONOMAX BANNERS IN MONTREAL AREA

* WILL HAVE TO TEMPORARILY LAYOFF APPROXIMATELY 75% OF ITS PERSONNEL