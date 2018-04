April 13 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG:

* MARCH GROUP DELIVERIES UP 0.5 PERCENT AT 256,162 VEHICLES

* BRAND MARCH DELIVERIES UP 0.8 PERCENT AT 213,701 VEHICLES

* BRAND MARCH SALES IN EUROPE DOWN 1.1 PERCENT, IN CHINA UP 6.2 PERCENT, IN U.S. DOWN 0.4 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Berlin Newsroom)