March 2 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG spokesman:

* EMPLOYEE IN MUNICH TESTED POSITIVE FOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* SOME 150 PEOPLE AT BMW RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE ARE BEING QUARANTINED AT HOME FOR TWO WEEKS AFTER COMING INTO CONTACT WITH EMPLOYEE WHO HAS CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Berlin Speed Desk)