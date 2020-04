BRIEF-BMW Expects Further Decline in Demand Due To Coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG:

* SPOKESMAN SAYS BMW GROUP EXPECTS FURTHER DECLINE IN DEMAND IN AUTO MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* SPOKESMAN SAYS COMPANY IS PLANNING AHEAD AND ADJUSTING PRODUCTION EARLY TO TACKLE MARKET SITUATION

* SPOKESMAN SAYS FUNDAMENTAL DEMAND IS THERE BUT CLOSURE OF RETAIL OUTLETS MEANS CUSTOMERS AREN’T ORDERING AND RECEIVING CARS SO IT WILL TAKE LONGER FOR MARKETS TO RECOVER

* SPOKESMAN SAYS WE HAVE DECIDED TO EXTEND PRODUCTION STOPPAGE BY TWO WEEKS UNTIL APRIL 30

* SPOKESMAN SAYS WE ARE USING STOPPAGE TO MODIFY OUR FACTORIES, SEVERAL THOUSAND EMPLOYEES ARE BUSY WITH THAT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)