March 13 (Reuters) - BMW:

* FEBRUARY GROUP DELIVERIES UP 5.8 PERCENT AT 178,910 VEHICLES

* BRAND FEBRUARY DELIVERIES UP 5.1 PERCENT AT 155,328 VEHICLES

* FEBRUARY SALES IN EUROPE UP 4 PERCENT, IN CHINA UP 8.9 PERCENT, IN U.S. UP 7.5 PERCENT

* SAYS WELL ON TRACK TO REACH AIM OF SELLING AT LEAST 140,000 ELECTRIFIED MODELS IN 2018