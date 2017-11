Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bmw:

* Says October group deliveries up 0.8 percent at 197,601 vehicles

* Says october BMW brand deliveries up 1.0 percent at 168,509 vehicles

* Says October deliveries down 5.0 percent in europe, of which UK down 19.8 percent

* Says October deliveries down 3.9 percent in U.S., up 14.2 percent in China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)