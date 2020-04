April 1 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG:

* BMW OF NORTH AMERICA - SALES PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2020 BMW BRAND SALES TOTALED 59,455 VEHICLES, A DECREASE OF 15.3%

* BMW OF NORTH AMERICA - U.S. SALES IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY ONGOING GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: