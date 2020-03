March 18 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG:

* CEO SAYS TO SHUT DOWN EUROPEAN AND SOUTH AFRICAN CAR PLANTS BY THE END OF THE WEEK UNTIL APRIL 19

* SAYS ORDER INTAKE IN CHINA HAS IMPROVED SINCE FEBRUARY

* SAYS SPARTANBURG PLANT STILL RUNNING BUT CORONA MAKES IT HARD TO PREDICT HOW MUCH LONGER PRODUCTION CAN STAY INTACT Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)