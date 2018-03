March 20 (Reuters) - Jbs Sa:

* BRAZIL’S DEVELOPMENT BANK BNDES DECIDED ITS INVESTMENT ARM WON’T SELL PART OR FULL STAKE IN BRAZIL’S JBS- CEO

* BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS STAKE IN JBS HAS POTENTIAL TO BE VALUED AT MUCH HIGHER PRICES THAN CURRENT VALUATION

* BNDES CEO RABELLO SAYS BANK CANNOT CONSIDER SELLING ITS STAKES IN JBS DUE TO FLAWS IN THE MEATPACKER’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)