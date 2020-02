BRIEF-BNK Banking Corp Announces Placement Of Shares And Entitlement Offer

Feb 18 (Reuters) - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd:

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS TO RAISE $7 MILLION BY WAY OF AN EQUITY PLACEMENT

* PLACEMENT WAS COMPLETED AT $0.60 PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT THROUGH ISSUE OF 11.7 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES

* ANNOUNCE A 1 FOR 10 NON-RENOUNCEABLE PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE UP TO $5.7 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO BE IN DISCUSSION WITH INSURER IN RESPECT OF AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ATM BAILMENT BUSINESS

* PRO RATA ENTITLEMENT OFFER VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 9.4 MLNSAHRES AT $0.60 PER SHARE