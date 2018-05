May 9 (Reuters) - Bnk Petroleum Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* AVERAGE PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2018 WAS 1,464 BOEPD, UP 94% COMPARED TO Q12017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 753 BOEPD

* QTRLY OIL AND GAS GROSS REVENUES TOTALED $6,320,000 VERSUS $2,809,000 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017