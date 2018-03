March 20 (Reuters) - Bnk Petroleum Inc:

* ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍REVENUE, NET OF ROYALTIES WAS $5.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01​

* ‍AVERAGE PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER WAS 1,539 BOEPD, AN INCREASE OF 133% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Q4​