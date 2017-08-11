FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-BNK Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.00
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 1:32 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-BNK Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.00

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BNK Petroleum Inc

* BNK Petroleum Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Says average production for Q2 of 2017 was 970 boepd, a decrease of 16% compared to Q2 2016 production of 1,149 boepd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Revenue, net of royalties was $2.5 million for second quarter of 2017 compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Average netbacks for Q2 2017 were $21.30, an increase of 19% compared to prior year Q2 due to 20% average price increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.