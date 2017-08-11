BRIEF-BNK Petroleum reports Q2 loss per share $0.00

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BNK Petroleum Inc

* BNK Petroleum Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Says average production for Q2 of 2017 was 970 boepd, a decrease of 16% compared to Q2 2016 production of 1,149 boepd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Revenue, net of royalties was $2.5 million for second quarter of 2017 compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Average netbacks for Q2 2017 were $21.30, an increase of 19% compared to prior year Q2 due to 20% average price increase