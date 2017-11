Nov 9 (Reuters) - BNK Petroleum Inc

* BNK Petroleum Inc announces third quarter 2017 results

* BNK Petroleum Inc -‍average production was 1,097 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Q3 2017, an increase of 7% compared to Q3 2016 production​

* Qtrly loss per common share ‍$0.01

* ‍Oil and gas gross revenues totaled $3,739,000 in Q3 2017 versus $3,000,000 in Q3 of 2016​