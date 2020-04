BRIEF-BNP Paribas Bank Polska Says Coronavirus Pandemic To Hit Bank's Net Provisions By At Least 70 Mln Zlotys in Q1

April 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA:

* APRIL 8 RATES CUT TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT BANK’S AND GROUP’S 2020 NET INTEREST INCOME BY ESTIMATED 55-70 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMBINED MARCH 17 AND APRIL 8 RATES CUT TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT BANK’S AND GROUP’S 2020 NET INTEREST INCOME BY ESTIMATED 100-130 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IMPACT TO HIT BANK’S NET PROVISIONS BY AT LEAST 70 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1

* APRIL 8 RATES CUT MAY ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACT LOAN PORTFOLIO