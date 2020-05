May 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA:

* POLAND’S KNF APPROVES INCLUDING CONSOLIDATED Q4 2019 NET PROFIT OF 113.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TIER 1

* POLAND'S KNF APPROVES INCLUDING STANDALONE Q4 2019 NET PROFIT OF 107.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TIER 1