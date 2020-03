March 24 (Reuters) - BNP PARIBAS SA:

* STARTING TOMORROW, BNP PARIBAS IS ROLLING OUT STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN THROUGHOUT ITS NETWORK FOR ALL ITS PROFESSIONAL AND CORPORATE CLIENTS

* LOAN WITH A MINIMUM GRACE PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FOR ALL COMPANIES REGARDLESS OF THEIR LEGAL FORM Source text: bit.ly/2wqSMQ2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)