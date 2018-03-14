BRIEF-BNP Paribas' Polish unit plans share issue -CEO

March 14 (Reuters) - Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA:

* The CEO of BGZ BNP Paribas says the bank, the Polish unit of BNP Paribas, is preparing an issue of new shares, which could take place at the turn of Q2 and Q3

* CEO Przemyslaw Gdanski tells a briefing that the planned share issue will be significantly larger than 400 million zlotys ($118 million)

* Says funds raised would cover capital requirements and provide money for investment Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4079 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton)