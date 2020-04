April 2 (Reuters) -

* BNP PARIBAS SAYS WILL NOT PROCEED WITH PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND ON 2019 EARNINGS

* BNP PARIBAS THAT AFTER OCT 1 2020 AND DEPENDING ON CIRCUMSTANCES, THE BOARD MAY CONVENE AN AGM TO PROCEED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES TO SHAREHOLDERS IN PLACE OF DIVIDEND