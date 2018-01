PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas/Areva:

* BNP PARIBAS TO ANNOUNCE JV IN CHINA IN CONSUMER CREDIT - FRENCH OFFICIAL

* NUCLEAR GROUP AREVA HAS “NEVER BEEN THAT CLOSE” TO SIGNING A CONTRACT FOR A CHINA REPROCESSING PLANT - FRENCH OFFICIAL

* FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON CURRENTLY ON STATE VISIT IN CHINA (Reporting by Michel Rose)